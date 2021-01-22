Skycoin (SKY) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $870,805.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00073211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.