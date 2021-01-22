Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.95

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 25286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Skillz alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillz stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 414,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Skillz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.