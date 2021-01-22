Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 4%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 7,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

