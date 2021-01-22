Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.14. 1,339,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,561,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,120,000 after buying an additional 1,203,489 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

