Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

