Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
