Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.