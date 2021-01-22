Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.