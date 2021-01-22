Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Earnings History for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

