Siebert Williams Shank Begins Coverage on New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NJR stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 109.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $216,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

