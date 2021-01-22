Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.63) on Tuesday. Kape Technologies Plc has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.35 million and a PE ratio of 251.88.

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

