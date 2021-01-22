Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.63) on Tuesday. Kape Technologies Plc has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.35 million and a PE ratio of 251.88.
About Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L)
