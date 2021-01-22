Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells $85,700.00 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $44.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.15 million, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 141.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 150.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 47.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

