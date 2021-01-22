Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) PT Raised to $75.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STTK. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.02. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.