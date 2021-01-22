SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.05

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 60305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

