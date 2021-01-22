SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGSOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SGS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. SGS has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

