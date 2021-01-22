Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) PT Raised to GBX 86 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNR. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

Get Senior plc (SNR.L) alerts:

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.85.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.