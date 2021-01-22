SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Trading 6.5% Higher

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.60. 186,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 78,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

