Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 1-Day Volume Hits $695,946.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $695,946.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00053062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00126919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00286838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00072028 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.