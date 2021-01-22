Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) alerts:

STB stock opened at GBX 924.64 ($12.08) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640 ($21.43). The company has a market capitalization of £172.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 743.40.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.