Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) rose 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 6,112,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 2,643,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.49.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

