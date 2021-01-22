Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rowe raised their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

NYSE FMC opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in FMC by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,829,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.