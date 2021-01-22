Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

