Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

