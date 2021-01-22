Scry.info (DDD) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Scry.info token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $785,941.74 and $13,461.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.87 or 0.00584502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.01 or 0.04054297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

