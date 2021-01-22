Scott B. Flaherty Sells 800 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 800 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,442.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $191.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Willis Lease Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

