Scotiabank Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $6.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.25.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.