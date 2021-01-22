Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,948. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

