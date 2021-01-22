Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

