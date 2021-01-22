Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 34.6% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $84,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $7,609,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $93.96. 2,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,445. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.