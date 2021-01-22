Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX opened at $47.38 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.