Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,257.59

Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,257.59 and traded as high as $2,460.00. Schroders plc (SDRC.L) shares last traded at $2,460.00, with a volume of 18,330 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,257.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,075.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

About Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

