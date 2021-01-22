Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,257.59

Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,257.59 and traded as high as $2,460.00. Schroders plc (SDRC.L) shares last traded at $2,460.00, with a volume of 18,330 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,257.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,075.14.

About Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

