Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.86

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.86 and traded as high as $26.76. Scholastic shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 120,660 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $905.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 84.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $2,700,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

