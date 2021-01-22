Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.