Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

