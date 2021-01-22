Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.89.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Schneider National by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

