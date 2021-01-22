Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 485 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.