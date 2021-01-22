Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC.AX) (ASX:SFC) Insider David Schwartz Purchases 3,000 Shares

Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC.AX) (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$17.98 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of A$53,940.00 ($38,528.57).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, David Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$17.98 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,980.00 ($12,842.86).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.78.

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

