Sara Baack Sells 1,965 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $719.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $699.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 58,731 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 52.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

