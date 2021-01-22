Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.
SDVKY opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.91.
About Sandvik
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.