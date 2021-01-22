Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

SDVKY opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

