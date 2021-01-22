Samuel Gfall Johnson Sells 56,376 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 447,231 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jamf stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

