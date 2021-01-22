Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.83 ($19.80).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €22.08 ($25.98) on Monday. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €23.44 ($27.58). The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.92 and its 200-day moving average is €15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

