salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,750,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

