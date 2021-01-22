salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,271 shares of company stock valued at $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.51. The company has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

