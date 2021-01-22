Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $176,000 Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWCTU opened at $11.69 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

