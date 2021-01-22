Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $35.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.