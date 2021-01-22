Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

