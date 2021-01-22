Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $71.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44.

