Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of KO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

