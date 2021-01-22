Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches One Day Volume of $781,217.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $781,217.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00471203 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.