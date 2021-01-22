Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $2.23 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00125444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00293592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071931 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

