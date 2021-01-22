Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

